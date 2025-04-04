Ice Cube Reaches Deal To Write And Star In A New ‘Friday’ Movie

Ice Cube has finalized a deal to write and star in a new installment of the beloved Friday series, titled Last Friday. This marks the fourth entry in the comedy franchise and the first in over two decades since Friday After Next in 2002. Ice Cube’s collaboration with Warner Bros. to lead and act in the movie underscores a significant step in the project’s development, as he has long expressed intentions to revive the franchise but was having trouble finding a studio. Cube starred in and co-wrote the original Friday in 1995, followed by sequels Next Friday in 2000 and Friday After Next in 2002. (Variety)