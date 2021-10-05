IATSE Members Vote To Strike

The first strike in International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees’ 128-year history is imminent. A vote to stroke passed with 98% support and 90% turnout, giving the union president the power to shut down film and TV production across the country.

Talks have stalled between IATSE and studio reps over a new contract that would address long hours, wage scales and residuals, in addition to the stability of pension and health funds.

“The members have spoken loud and clear,” Matthew D. Loeb, the international president, said in a statement. “This vote is about the quality of life as well as the health and safety of those who work in the film and television industry. Our people have basic human needs like time for meal breaks, adequate sleep, and a weekend. For those at the bottom of the pay scale, they deserve nothing less than a living wage.”

Several celebrities, including Seth Rogen, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Ben Stiller have expressed solidarity with the strikers, has have leaders of the DGA, SAG-AFTRA, WGAE and Teamsters, 120 members of Congress and 33 NY state senators.