Ian McKellen Encourages Young Gay Actors To Come Out: “Being In The Closet Is Silly”

Ian McKellen is encouraging young gay actors to come out. “I have never met anybody who came out who regretted it,” said the 85-year-old gay actor, who came out in 1988. “I feel sorry for any famous person who feels they can’t come out. Being in the closet is silly – there’s no need for it. Don’t listen to your advisers, listen to your heart. Listen to your gay friends who know better. Come out. Get into the sunshine.” He also highlighted the lack of openly LGBTQ+ senior players in the English Premier League and predicts that the first openly gay footballer would become “the most famous footballer in the world, with all the agencies begging for his name on their products.” (NME)