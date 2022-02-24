Husband Of ‘Rust’ Cinematographer Is ‘So Angry’ With Alec Baldwin

The husband of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins told Hoda Kotb that he was angered by Alec Baldwin’s ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos last year.

Matthew Hutchins said in an interview scheduled to air on Today Thursday (Feb. 24th), “The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me.”

He adds, “Watching him, I just felt so angry. I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her.”

Baldwin told Stephanopoulos in his December 2nd, 2021 interview that he never pulled the trigger on the gun that killed Halyna on the set of Rust last October and that it was unlikely he’d ever face criminal charges.