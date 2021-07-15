Hunter Echo Apologizes For Comments About Millie Bobby Brown

TikToker Hunter “Echo” Ecimovic apologized for bragging about alleged sexual encounters with Millie Bobby Brown when she was a minor after the Stranger Thing’s star threatened legal action.

The actress’s reps told TMZ Tuesday (January 13th), “Mr. Ecimovic’s remarks on social media are not only dishonest, but also are irresponsible, offensive and hateful. Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behavior once and for all.”

Ecimovic has since apologized in a video posted to TikTok, saying that he “said stuff that [he] should never have said” and added that he had been drinking at the time of the livestream.

The original livestream featured a shirtless Ecimovic bragging about sex acts performed on him by Brown when she was 16 and he was 20. He also claimed that her parents were aware of the relationship because he lived with the star for eight months.