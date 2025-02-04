Hulu Nears ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Sequel Series With Sarah Michelle Gellar

Hulu is nearing a pilot order for a sequel series to Buffy The Vampire Slayer, with star Sarah Michelle Gellar in final talks to reprise her role in a recurring capacity. The series will be helmed by Nora and Lila Zuckerman (Poker Face, Suits), with additional direction and executive production by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao (Nomadland). Notably absent is original creator Joss Whedon, amid allegations that he created a toxic work environment on the original series. That show, which debuted in 1997, ran for seven seasons and also led to a spinoff series Angel. Buffy the Vampire Slayer originated as a film, which Whedon also wrote, and starred Kristy Swanson in the title role. (Variety)