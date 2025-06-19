Hulk Hogan Hospitalized for Neck And Back Issues, Deathbed Rumors Debunked

WWE legend Hulk Hogan was hospitalized this week to address ongoing neck and back problems. Reports of him being on his deathbed were sparked by radio host Bubba The Love Sponge, who claimed Hogan’s condition was so dire that his family members were calling him to say goodbye. However, Hogan’s representative clarified to TMZ that the 71-year-old is not in critical condition and in fact is already up and about after having a successful neck surgery, a common occurrence due to his wrestling career. Despite his health struggles, Hogan remains resilient and is focused on recovering from his latest medical treatment. (Tmz)