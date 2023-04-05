Hugh Jackman Undergoes Testing For Skin Cancer

Hugh Jackman took to Instagram on Monday (April 3rd) to share that he had two biopsies on his nose to test for basal cell carcinoma. The X-Men actor had a bandage on his nose as he reminded fans to “be safe.”

“I wanted you to hear it from me just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever,” Jackman said in the video. “I’ve just had two biopsies done. I just went to my doctor … and she just saw little things, could be or could not be basal cell, in her opinion. She doesn’t know.”

The Logan actor said he’ll find out his results in two to three days and will provide an update then. He also assured fans that BCC is “the least dangerous” skin cancer.

“If I can just take this opportunity to remind you, summer is coming for those of us in the northern hemisphere, please wear sunscreen,” he added. “It is just not worth it. No matter how much you want a tan, trust me, trust me, trust me.” Jackman has been treated for BCC in the past.