Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Meghan Markle + More!

HUGH JACKMAN REPRISES WOLVERINE ROLE FOR ‘DEADPOOL 3:’ Hugh Jackman will be returning as the Wolverine for Disney/Marvel’s Deadpool 3. Ryan Reynolds posted a video announcing the news on Tuesday (September 27th). “Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one,” he wrote.

MEGHAN MARKLE’S ‘ARCHETYPES’ PODCAST TO RETURN ON OCTOBER 4TH: Variety reports that Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast will resume with new episodes on October 4th, after taking a brief hiatus due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Next week’s episode will feature Margaret Cho as she discusses Asian American tropes in the entertainment industry.

BOB ODENKIRK TO STAR IN ‘THE MAKING OF JESUS DIABETES:’ According to Deadline, Bob Odenkirk will co-write and co-star in the comedy film The Making of Jesus Diabetes alongside It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Andrew Friedman and Michael Naughton. Friedman and Naughton also held supporting roles on Better Call Saul. The film follows two middle-aged brothers who decide to make a movie about diabetes during the time of Jesus.

PATTI LABELLE JOINS ‘THE WONDER YEARS’ REBOOT: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Patti Labelle has joined the cast of The Wonder Years reboot for its second season. Labelle will guest-star as Bill Williams’ (Dulé Hill) mother.