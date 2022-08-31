Hugh Jackman, Rebel Wilson, James Van Der Beek + More!

HUGH JACKMAN CHEERS ON SERENA WILLIAMS AT U.S. OPEN: On Monday (August 29th), X-Men actor Hugh Jackman posted a photo of himself with his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, to Instagram, as the couple prepared to go to the U.S. Open. Jackman showed his support for Serena Williams in the caption. “Off to the @usopen to watch the one and only @serenawilliams. Serena – Deb and I are so excited to watch you play and bear witness to your evolution for many years to come. You are an icon and a true inspiration to boys and girls around the world. #GOAT @ustafoundation,” he wrote.

REBEL WILSON KISSES GIRLFRIEND RAMONA ARGUMA AT U.S. OPEN: Page Six reports that Senior Year actress Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend, Ramona Arguma, shared some PDA at the U.S. Open Monday (August 29th). The couple looked very much in love, as they were spotted kissing, and Wilson rested her head on Arguma’s shoulder.

JAMES VAN DER BEEK SUES SIRIUS XM OVER PODCAST DEAL: According to Us Weekly, Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek has filed a lawsuit against Sirius XM and Stitcher regarding a podcast deal. Court documents show Van Der Beek is suing them for $700,000 plus damages. The documents read, “Van Der Beek had other offers and potential partners to choose from in order to develop this project. However, relying on the contractual agreement reached with Defendants, Plaintiff stopped negotiating with other buyers and affirmatively rejected those other offers (as well as other acting opportunities).”

KHLOE KARDASHIAN BREAKS SILENCE ON NEWBORN SON: In a recent interview with Elle, Khloe Kardashian commented on the baby boy she had via surrogacy recently with her ex, Tristan Thompson. When the interviewer asked how she was handling being “a mom of two,” The Kardashians star said, “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts.” She added, “We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”