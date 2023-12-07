Hugh Grant Reveals He ‘Hated’ Making ‘Wonka’

Hugh Grant doesn’t care much for his latest role as an Oompa Loompa in the forthcoming movie, Wonka. When it came to filming, the Love Actually star said, “I couldn’t have hated the whole thing more.”

This sentiment was due, in part, to the camera rig he had to wear around his head. “It was like a crown of thorns, very uncomfortable,” Grant said during a recent press conference. “I made a big fuss about it.”

When asked whether Wonka was worth all the trouble, the Notting Hill actor said, “Not really,” causing his costars to laugh. He added, “I slightly hate [making films] but I have lots of children and need money.”

Grant has two children with his ex-wife, Tinglan Hong, and three children with his current wife, Anna Eberstein.