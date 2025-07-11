Hugh Grant Falls Asleep At Wimbledon, Goes Viral

Hugh Grant was caught dozing off in the Royal Box while attending the Wimbledon men’s singles quarter-final match between Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Italy’s Flavio Cobolli. Footage shared on social media showed the 64-year-old actor, dressed in stylish sunglasses, nodding off while seated just a few feet away from Queen Camilla. An earlier clip posted by Wimbledon’s official Instagram account had depicted Grant in a more alert state. The incident prompted commentary on X (formerly Twitter), with one user finding Grant’s mid-game nap “rude” given the difficulty in securing tickets to the prestigious tennis event. BBC Sport’s X account, however, playfully acknowledged the moment, writing, “It’s all got a bit too much for Hugh Grant.” Other notable attendees at Wimbledon 2025 included David Beckham, Jessica Alba, Olivia Rodrigo, John Cena, and Glen Powell. (People)