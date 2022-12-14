Howard Stern Says New ‘Harry & Meghan’ Docuseries Is ‘Like The Kardashians Except Boring’

Howard Stern is clearly not a fan of the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. The Private Parts star shared his opinion on Monday’s (December 12th) episode of his SiriusXM show.

“It’s been painful. I don’t — I wouldn’t stay with it, but my wife [Beth Stern] wants to watch it, so, you know, we have shows we watch, but they come off like such whiny b—ches,” he said. “I gotta tell you man, I just don’t get it.”

Stern also quipped that docuseries is “like the Kardashians except boring.”