How Stars Celebrated International Women's Day

People across the world celebrated International Women’s Day on March 8th. The U.N. wrote on its website that stakes have never been higher: "Fifty years ago, we landed on the moon; in the last decade, we discovered new human ancestors and photographed a black hole for the first time. In the meantime, legal restrictions have kept 2.7 billion women from accessing the same choice of jobs as men. Less than 25 percent of parliamentarians were women, as of 2019. One in three women experience gender-based violence, still. Let's make 2021 count for women and girls everywhere."

Several celebrities shared their hopes for progress.

Kerry Washington wrote on IG: "On #InternationalWomensDay I'm feeling super grateful and appreciative of all these moments where I've been witness to 'women supporting women.’ Moments that uplift me and fill me with so much joy and love. Tag your squad. And send them your LOVE. Today. In Women's History Month. and EVERY DAY."

She also mentioned women she’s thinking about, including Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland "and so many more."

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "It takes a VILLAGE. Behind everything I do, there is a team of smart, driven, talented, badass women supporting and championing me to be the best version of myself in all that I do," tagging the members of her "amazing" team of women. "To these women listed and to all the women who make me who I am, you know who you are, and I thank you. Here's to you, ladies!"

Reese Witherspoon posted: "Women hold up the world. We are the authors, directors, and creators of our own stories & our collective history.⁠⁠ Today we celebrate supporting each other and fighting for change!," adding a list of "a few of the incredible organizations that fight for gender equality every day," including Girls Inc., Bumble, UN Women, Vital Voices and her production company Hello Sunshine. "Happy #InternationalWomensDay!"

Kristen Bell mused: "Phenomenal women are walking around indiscriminately all around us. It is not a rarity. They are everywhere! Two women who I admire greatly are Samantha Power and Stacey Abrams. Samantha and Stacey both have a pragmatic optimism that I find incredibly inspirational. They have big goals and smart strategies to achieve them. I'm so grateful to share a world with them."