How is Scott Disick Taking News of Kourtney Kardashian’s Engagement?

Scott Disick is “going crazy” over his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker, Page Six reports. A source told the gossip column that “He’s going to go off the deep end. It’s really bad. It’s about to get dark.”

Barker proposed to Kardashian on the beach in Montecito, with an oval-cut diamond ring worth an estimated $1 million, and with the cameras rolling for the Kardashian family’s new Hulu series.

Disick shares three children with his ex: 11-year-old son Mason, 9-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign.

Disick’s private DMs about the pair went viral. He allegedly mocked Kardashian and Barker’s PDA to her fellow ex Younes Bendjima who then leaked the DMs.

“Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick appeared to write to Bendjima, attaching a photo of Kardashian, 42, mounting Barker, 45, on a boat.