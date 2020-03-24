How Hollywood Is Responding to Social Isolation

Celebrities are finding new and novel ways to interact with each other and fans as coronavirus continues to sweep across the world. Here’s the latest.

THE BALDWINS

Alec and daughter Ireland hit up Instagram Live for a game of charades while self-quarantined in their respective homes. Alec’s wife Hilaria also jumped in, trying to help explain his clues as he mimed explicit gestures with a spoon. The answer: Deep Throat.

She then mimed The Jungle Book with the help of boyfriend Corey Harper and Alec figured it out immediately. Much White Claw was consumed during the game.

PRINCESS BEATRICE

Princess Beatrice’s wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, meanwhile, has been dubbed the “most cursed engagement in royal history” after multiple delays related to scandals related to her father Prince Andrew’s link to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and coronavirus.

The latest? They would have to limit their planned Buckingham Palace fete to three guests.

The pair are reportedly considering eloping.

ROBERT DE NIRO

The 76-year-old Robert De Niro shared a coronavirus PSA, saying: “We all need to stay home. We need to stop the spread of this virus and we can only do it together, not just to protect ourselves but to protect others and all the older people you love.”

It got New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s attention. He wrote on Twitter: “Robert De Niro is watching you. Stay home. Save lives.”

BETHENNY FRANKEL

The Housewives alum Bethenny Frankel is donating masks to the pandemic. On Twitter, she wrote: “As of tonight, we have committed 450k masks and counting. By tomorrow, with more donations, we will be closer to a million. We are helping the nation’s health care workers. This is the largest crisis of our lifetime. #bstrong.”

JAIME KING

Jaime King shared a video with a woman saying, “Thank you for shaking us and showing us we are dependent on something much bigger than we think. Thank you for making us appreciate the luxury we lived in, the abundance of product, freedom, health, and realizing we were taking it for granted.”

“Thank you for stopping us, to make us see how lost we were in the busyness, not having time for the most basic things,” the video continues. “Thank you for allowing us to put aside all our problems we thought were so important and showing us what is actually important.”

It went on to continue thanking the virus for “stopping transport” to “all the fear,” and for “reevaluating our lives.”

Fans weren’t impressed. Several threatened to unfollow her over the “vile” post.

OLGA KURYLENKO

Quantum of Solace star Olga Kurylenko says she’s feeling better after being diagnosed with coronavirus. The 40-year-old said she’s “completely recovered,” in a post.

“For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache,” the actress wrote. “The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week I felt totally fine.”