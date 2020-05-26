How Hollywood Is Celebrating Memorial Day

The coronavirus pandemic has changed Memorial Day plans for everyone, including celebs. Several still managed to make the long weekend special at home though, and several others recognized veterans.

Cravings founder Chrissy Teigen at a pancake breakfast with her husband John Legend and their kids, then Legend made her a special cocktail that she sipped by their pool in Beverly Hills.

Teigen also teased a few of Legend’s new songs from Bigger Love. She wrote: “Currently leaking John’s album on my stories. Out June 19th. Or free when I get mad enough.”

Ryan Seacrest took a walk outside, sharing a shot of himself and writing: “A breath of fresh air …. even from behind a mask. Happy Memorial Day Weekend!”

Megan Fox announced previously that she was teaming up with Redline Steel to raise $2 million for veterans and their families on Memorial Day. She told Us Weekly: “It was a no-brainer to be a part of this Memorial Day promotion and give back to those who knew and are related to ones who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. Kardashian wrote: “6 years down; forever to go / Until the end.”

Jennifer Garner re-elected on how the true meaning of the day had been brought full circle: “This Memorial Day, when sacrifice has been brought into such sharp focus, I am filled with gratitude for our Gold Star families, who represent heroism, who know loss, who live with courage. We are better for living in your country. Thank you.”

Reese Witherspoon thanked the service men and women: “Remembering the brave servicemen and women who sacrificed everything to keep us safe. Your memory lives on forever.”

Ryan Reynolds, meanwhile, plugged a project with Taika Waititi that benefits COVID-19: “I’m joining @TaikaWaititi in this reading series of James and the Giant Peach by @roald_dahl which, coincidentally, is a word for word copy of my memoir. (Lawyers talking now) But wait, there’s more! This’ll raise money for @partnersinhealth to fight COVID-19 in some of the most vulnerable parts of the world. Go to youtube.com/roalddahl to see the full story and please, if you can, DONATE to @partnersinhealth – every donation is being matched by Roald Dahl and their partners.”