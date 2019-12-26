How Hollywood Does the Holidays

Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Aniston, Andy Cohen, Neil Patrick Harris, Joe Giudice, Rita Wilson and Laura Dern were among the many celebs sharing their holiday cheer.

Giudice is enjoying holiday after announcing his separation from his wife of 20 years Teresa with their daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. The girls headed to Italy to spend Christmas with him as he awaits news on whether he will be deported there permanently. He shared a video of his reunion with them at the airport, then plenty of other shots of them celebrating together.

Jenner and her daughter Stormi twinned in matching Ralph & Russo green gowns.

Aniston, meanwhile, shared a shot of herself with Dern and Wilson, writing that there was “a lot of love” in the room.