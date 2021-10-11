How Harry & Meghan Are Protecting Kids + T-Day Plans With Snoop?

Usually, royal babies are introduced to the public early on in their lives, but Lilibet, who was born in June, hasn’t been seen at all. Prioritizing privacy was one of the reasons parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry cited as their reasons for leaving the royal family, and they are sticking to their guns, sources tell The Daily Beast.

Even Archie hasn’t been photographed in months, they note. Royal expert Christopher Anderson told the pub: “As the littlest Sussexes get older they face the inevitable hounding by an intrusive paparazzi—photographers jumping out from behind bushes and parked cars and all that. I’m sure Harry especially wants to shield them from that trauma as long as humanly possible, so that his children can have something akin to the proverbial ‘normal’ childhood.”

Giles Harrison, a paparazzo, told the Daily Beast that people are staying away from them on purpose: “If you get the pictures of them, they are gonna try and sue you no matter what happens, no matter where you were. And they can afford to sue you a lot more than you can afford to defend yourself.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton try to give media some access to their three kids, and release occasional photos in a bid to walk the line between privacy and sharing.

T-DAY

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg and Harry are reportedly pals, and the rapper told the Mirror: “Harry and William are my boys. As soon as I knew they were fans I reached out to them and we’ve been cool ever since.”

He also noted: “Prince Harry had big balls when he didn’t invite Trump to his wedding. And now, for real, I say he’s got an even bigger set of balls…Him and Meghan are living their lives like they want and that can’t be an easy thing with the whole world judging them. “They got to live life their way – they get a lot of respect from me for that.”

“If they want to come over for Thanksgiving dinner they are in for something special. They can come over to Snoop’s crib,” he said, adding that he was taught to cook by none other than Chef Gordon Ramsay.