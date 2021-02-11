How Ellen DeGeneres Made Portia de Rossi Realize There Is 'Nothing Wrong With Being Gay'
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are sharing their love story in People. The pair were introduced at a Rock the Vote concert, and the 48-year-old de Rossi recalled: "I remember thinking that she was the coolest, most fascinating, beautiful, funniest person I'd ever met. But I, at the time, was closeted; I really wasn't comfortable with my sexuality. I just knew that being with her would be a bit of a thing for me, so we didn't get together after that for about three years."
DeGeneres said of their later meeting: "We saw each other and started talking, and that was it. She opened up and said she'd been thinking about me. And it surprised me. It was a big deal for her to be seen with me. The very first time we were photographed together was when I joined her at the Golden Globes after-party. And that's when everyone knew that we were together."
De Rossi and DeGeneres married in 2008 after same-sex marriage was legalized in California. De Rossi said of her bond with DeGeneres: "I just got to a point where I chose love over anything else. This was a once-in-a-lifetime feeling. And Ellen really did help me through it just by being there and making me feel more comfortable about who I am — like there was nothing wrong with being gay. I think that's the first time in my life I felt that was true."