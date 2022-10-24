House Of The Dragon Finale, Sacheen Littlefeather, Kenan Thompson + More!

‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON’ FINALE IS LEAKED ONLINE: According to Deadline, the House of the Dragon finale has been leaked online. An HBO spokesperson said, “We are aware that the tenth episode of House of the Dragon has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet.” The 10th episode, titled “The Black Queen,” is set to air on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday (October 30th).

SACHEEN LITTLEFEATHER’S SISTERS SAY SHE WASN’T NATIVE AMERICAN: Three weeks after Sacheen Littlefeather, the actress and activist who declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar on his behalf in 1973, passed away, a column was published in the San Francisco Chronicle that questioned her Native American heritage. According to the author, Jacqueline Keeler, Littlefeather’s sisters say her Native American identity is a “lie.” One of her sisters, Trudy Orlandi, told Keeler, “My father was who he was. His family came from Mexico. And my dad was born in Oxnard.” However, Variety reports that other Native American writers and activists are denouncing Keeler for having a longstanding “vendetta” against “Pretendians.” Carly Button wrote on Twitter, “[Keeler’s] desire to weed out Pretendians has led to a violent vendetta against genuinely reconnecting Natives who don’t meet colonial standards.” She added, “I’m Yaqui and I believe Sacheen.”

KENAN THOMPSON REVEALS THERE’S A SCRIPT FOR ‘GOODBURGER 2:’ Kenan Thompson told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday (October 23rd) that a draft for the Good Burger sequel has been written. “We’re getting really close on Good Burger 2,” Thompson said. “It’s gonna happen, and I think it’s gonna happen soon. We’re gonna figure out when the pocket of time will be to shoot it, but it’s gonna happen.” The Saturday Night Live star added, “It’s closer than it’s ever been. So, I don’t think anything is gonna derail it.”

KATHY HILTON WON’T RETURN TO ‘THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS’ IF LISA RINNA AND ERIKA JAYNE DO: Kathy Hilton recently told TMZ that she wouldn’t be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills unless the cast changes. “I would only be willing to come back if the cast… if it was completely the same? Absolutely not,” she told the outlet. “I feel there are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls. A couple [of the housewives] speak up but most of them… they’re not being their authentic self when they’re pushed up to the wall and they’re afraid of what those two bullies — because they’re capable of anything,” she said. Hilton confirmed that the two bullies she was speaking of were Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne.