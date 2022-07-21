Honey Boo Boo To Undergo Weight Loss Procedure

Alana “Honey Boo-Boo” Thompson will undergo a weight loss procedure this summer.

The 16-year-old’s manager, Gina Rodriguez, told E! News on Wednesday (July 20th) that the former reality star and her 20-year-old boyfriend will both be having the non-surgical Suture Sculpt Endoscopic Sleeve procedure.

Rodriguez added, “Alana has been losing weight for months now and wants to do the procedure because she thinks it will help her lose more and keep it off.”