'Honest Thief' Nabs B.O.

The box office got both good and bad news over the weekend. The good news was that New York will reopen movie theaters outside of New York City October 23rd. The bad news is, box office receipts are still faltering, and LA and San Francisco still haven’t signaled when they will reopen.

Open Road’s Liam Neeson action pic Honest Thief opened this weekend, with about $3.7 million for the weekend domestically, and a total running cume of $4.2 million.

Second in place was War With Grandpa at $2.5 million, and Tenet earned the third slot with $1.6 million.