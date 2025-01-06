‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges
Former actor Zachery Ty Bryan, best known for his role as the oldest son Brad on Home Improvement, was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Caroline, and charged with second-degree domestic violence. The 43-year-old was held on a $10,000 bond. Bryan has been getting into a lot of trouble recently, including DUI charges in Oklahoma in October. He was also arrested for DUI and a misdemeanor contempt of court charge eight months prior. He also has previous arrests related to domestic violence and a conviction for felony assault. Bryan retired from acting in 2009 after roles in various shows and movies. (Variety)