Holocaust Survivor’s Estate Sues Sacha Baron Cohen, ‘Borat’ Producers

The estate of a recently deceased Holocaust survivor has filed a suit to keep her interview with Sacha Baron Cohen private, Page Six reports. The interview with Judith Dim Evans is slated to appear in the upcoming Borat film.

Evans, who died this summer, thought she was taking part in a serious documentary when she sat down for an interview in a Georgia synagogue on January 29th.

Per the suit: “Upon learning after giving the interview that the movie was actually a comedy intended to mock the Holocaust and Jewish culture, Ms. Evans was horrified and upset. Had Ms. Evans been informed about the true nature of the film and purpose for the interview, she would not have agreed to participate in the interview.”

Adam Hoipkemier, the attorney representing Evans, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he hadn’t seen the film but knew that Evans will be included in the final cut of Borat Subsequent Movie Film: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. It’s set to drop on October 23rd on Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime and Oak Springs Productions are named in the suit, which seeks to remove Evans from the film. They are also seeking damages of less than $75K.

Cohen is no stranger to controversy; the comedian joined social media this past weekend seemingly just to zing President Donald Trump. “Premiere Trump true leader – he have prove himself stronger than more than 200,000 of his American subjects!” read one Borat tweet.