Hollywood Writers Go On Strike

For the first time in 15 years, the Writers Guild of America has gone on strike. This comes after “six weeks of negotiating” between the WGA and major production studios.

“Though our Negotiating Committee began this process intent on making a fair deal, the studios’ responses have been wholly insufficient given the existential crisis writers are facing,” the WGA tweeted late Monday night (May 1st).

According to Yahoo! News, picket lines began forming outside of Warner Bros., Paramount, and Netflix on Tuesday (May 2nd), as Hollywood writers demand better pay in the streaming era.

“The companies’ behavior has created a gig economy inside a union work force, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing,” the union said in a statement.

The outlet reports that affected shows so far include late-night talk shows such as Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show, The Daily Show, and Saturday Night Live —as well as scripted series like Abbott Elementary, Cobra Kai, House of the Dragon, and Yellowjackets.

Stars such as Wanda Sykes, Rob Lowe, and Aidy Bryant all shared their support for the writers on strike, joining them on the picket line Tuesday (May 2nd).