Hollywood Tributes Pour in for Nick Cordero

Tributes are pouring in for Broadway vet Nick Cordero, who died at age 41 after a long and highly public battle with coronavirus.

He battled complications for three months, and his wife Amanda Kloots shared regular updates on her husband’s health with his fans and friends. She also mused frequently about her husband’s absence from their baby Elvis’ young life. Cordero, who was nominated for a Tony for his role in Waitress, had been on a ventilator in a Los Angeles hospital since April. He also spent time in a medically induced coma and had his leg amputated during his fight.

When Kloots shared the news, the tributes began pouring in. Zach Braff, a dear friend, shared a shot of Kloots and Cordero, writing: “I have honestly never known a kinder person. But Covid doesn’t care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart.”

Braff’s partner Florence Plugh wrote that Cordero was, “the ONLY person who can ease so effortlessly from ‘What A Wonderful World’ to Coldplay‘s ‘Politik’, all the while singing directly across the room to Amanda.”

She begged fans to take COVID seriously, writing: “Over the last few months I’ve wanted to ask myself every day- what can I do to help? But, instead I’ll ask all of you. What can WE do to help? Help the world by continuing to take this virus seriously. Wear your mask, respect others’ space, clean your hands and please be safe. This is far from over.”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson also petitioned followers to take heed: “Can we please do what we need to do as a country to fight this virus together? It doesn’t care how healthy you are. It doesn’t care if you want to go to Fire Island. It doesn’t care if you are tired of wearing a mask. Reign. It. In.”

Hilary Duff wrote to Kloots: “I know you will keep smiling and carry your love for Nick and who he was throughout you and Elvis’ lifetime.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted: “Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight.”

Viola Davis said: “My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard….so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels….”

Selma Blair told Kloots how much their journey through the COVID crisis has touched her: “Because of Amanda, my heart has grown, as so many have been moved by witnessing her heroic faith and love. Their bond has changed my life. Amanda has changed so many lives. With her soul, laid bare. The love and energy are ferocious around this family.”