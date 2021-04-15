Hollywood Stars, Entertainment Companies Sign Open Letter Condemning Georgia Voting Restrictions

Fortune 500 companies, A-list movie stars, filmmakers and corporate bigwigs came together to condemn Georgia’s new voting restrictions in an open letter that was printed in The Washington Post and the New York Times.

Signers included of Netflix, Amazon, ViacomCBS, Starbucks, Facebook and UTA, as well as celebrities such as Rooney Mara, George Clooney, Mark Ruffalo, Larry David, Josh Gad, Lee Daniels, George Lucas, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leonardo Dicaprio, Demi Lovato, Shonda Rhimes, Samuel L. Jackson, Orlando Bloom and Naomi Campbell. Business titans such as Michael Bloomberg, Scooter Braun, J.J. Abrams, David Geffen and Warren Buffett.

“For American democracy to work for any of us, we must ensure the right to vote for all of us,” the statement reads. “Voting is the lifeblood of our democracy, and we call upon all Americans to take a nonpartisan stand for this basic and most fundamental right of all Americans.”

On Monday, Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua pulled their film Emancipation out of Georgia over the rules.