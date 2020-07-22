Hollywood Quick Hits: Serena Williams, Will Smith & More

SERENA WILLIAMS & OTHERS AWARDED RIGHTS TO FORM LOS ANGELES WOMEN’S SOCCER TEAM: Serena Williams, Natalie Portman, America Ferrera, Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria, Uzo Aduba, Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach are part of a new ownership group that was awarded the rights to form a new women’s soccer team in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 21st, by the National Women’s Soccer League.

Portman told People, “We started going to games, and we quickly became really passionate fans of the sport. But we slowly started seeing that it wasn’t getting the celebration it deserved . . . We just started thinking about what if there was a team in L.A.? We’re the center of entertainment in this country for media. What can we do to change the way people are paying attention to this sport? Obviously, the players themselves have been incredible and have brought so much attention, but everything hasn’t always followed their success and their popularity.”

She added, “We started gathering a group of incredible people, majority women, to be in our ownership group. Now we’re going, and it’s really, really exciting.”

ELISE NEALS SAYS WILL & JADA’S DRAMA WAS FELT ON ‘ALL OF US’ SET: Elise Neal, who starred in the television series, All Of Us, several years ago shared that even back then Will and Jada Smith marital issues impacted the set of the show. Will Smith’s production company, Overbrook, was behind the show. Neal told, Viral Hip Hop News, “I know Will, and I love Will. I love Will as an individual. I don’t know a lot about him personally. I just know I worked with him, and I enjoyed working with him. So I was looking forward to having a very fun work experience. And I’m still sad that it was so not like that. I’m talking about that individual set. I have a lot of fun on other sets, okay? I’ve had a lot of fun on a lot of jobs I’ve done. And a lot of people know that I exited that set early. I miss the money, but I do not miss being unhappy. I was not happy because they were not happy.”