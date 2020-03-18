Hollywood Continues To Reel From Coronavirus: The Latest

Multiple movies and shows have been put on hold as coronavirus continues to sweep the world. Several celebs have also tested positive for the virus, and many celebrities hibernate and radically alter plans because of it.

RACHEL MATTHEWS

Rachel Matthews, star of Frozen 2, has joined a growing list of stars, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba, who have tested positive for coronavirus.

She, like the others, tells fans she’ll stay in quarantine until she’s given the OK by doctors. On Instagram Stories, she said: “Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise.”

DONATIONS

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have donated $1 million, split between food drive orgs Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

“COVID-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families,” he wrote in a Twitter post. “If you can give, these orgs need our help. Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.”

Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber and others have also made generous donations and urged their fans to do the same.

EMMA STONE

Emma Stone and Dave McCary have postponed their wedding, set for L.A. this weekend, Page Six reports. They have not set a new date.

THE MATRIX

Production on the Matrix 4 reboot, starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, was put on hold. Filming in San Francisco wrapped, and was set to begin in Germany.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

NBC‘s Saturday Night Live was scheduled to return from hiatus on March 28th, but the network says production will not resume for some time. How much time? TBD, but there were only six episodes left in the season, SNL‘s 45th.

Actor John Krasinski was set to host March 28th with musician Dua Lipa.

OTHERS

In addition to dozens of other previously announced suspensions and delays, FX‘s Fargo‘s premiere date has been pushed from April 19th to TBD; America’s Got Talent wrapped auditions early and is on hiatus; NBC, Disney, Warner Bros and CBS have halted productions; late night talk shows including those from Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers are all on hold until at least March 30th.

HANNAH BROWN

On the flip side, Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron appear to be blissfully clueless about the pandemic. TMZ photographed the on-again off-again Bachelorette pair flouting social distancing guidelines, hitting the beach and playing volleyball with pals.

There are about 200,000 cases of coronavirus worldwide and about 8,000 deaths reported.