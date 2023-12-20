Holly Marie Combs Confirms Alyssa Milano Got Shannen Doherty Fired From ‘Charmed’

Holly Marie Combs dropped a bombshell regarding the onset feud between Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano on the set of Charmed in the late 1990s/early aughts. During part two of her appearance on the Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty podcast, released on Monday (December 18th), the Pretty Little Liars star confirmed that Milano got the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor fired from the show.

“We were told [by Alyssa] that it’s her or [Shannen], and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment,” Combs said. Doherty’s character, Prue Halliwell, ended up being killed off during the show’s third season.

Combs added that after Doherty left, Charmed was no longer what she wanted it to be. “They forced me to go back to a show I wanted nothing to do with,” she said. “I ended up doing the most hours for the least pay because I just didn’t ask for raises, I didn’t want to be more taken out of the budget, I didn’t want to have no money for guest stars.”