Hoda Kotb Set To Exit NBC’s ‘Today’ Show In Early 2025 (09/27)

Hoda Kotb, long-time co-anchor of NBC’s Today show, will depart the program at the start of next year to focus on spending time with her young daughters. “They deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have,” she said Thursday. Kotb, who stepped into the co-anchor role after Matt Lauer’s exit in 2017, expressed a desire to prioritize her family after turning 60. While she is expected to continue contributing to the show after her departure, her exit will leave a significant void at the flagship morning program, where she currently co-anchors with Savannah Guthrie and participates in its 10 a.m. hour alongside Jenna Bush Hager and Kathie Lee Gifford. (Variety)