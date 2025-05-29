Hoda Kotb Calls ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ Rumors ‘Not True’

Hoda Kotb, who left Today in January after 17 years as host, disputed rumors that she will replace Kelly Clarkson as the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show. During her first return to Today on Wednesday, Kotb stated, “If I ever came back to TV, do you know where the only place I would ever come back to is? Right here. This is the spot. There’s no place like home.” When asked for confirmation, Kotb responded, “Delete, delete. It’s not true.” The reports surfaced earlier this month, following Clarkson’s absence from multiple episodes of her talk show in February and March, during which time other stars served as guest hosts. The Kelly Clarkson Show was renewed for Season 7 in December. (UPI)