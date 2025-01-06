Hillary Clinton, Bono, Denzel Washington, Others Receive Presidential Medal Of Freedom

President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 honorees across various fields during a ceremony at the White House on Saturday. Notable recipients included Hillary Clinton, who was accompanied by her family and received a standing ovation, along with George Soros, Denzel Washington, Bono, Lionel Messi (absent), Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Michael J. Fox, Bill Nye, Jane Goodall, Anna Wintour, Ralph Lauren (the first fashion designer to receive the award), José Andrés and David Rubenstein. The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the United States’ highest civilian honor and is presented to individuals “who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the United States, world peace or other significant, public or private endeavors,” the White House announcement says. (AP)