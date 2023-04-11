Hilary Swank Gives Birth To Twins

On Easter Sunday (April 9th), Hilary Swank took to Instagram to announce that she had welcomed her twins to the world.

The Million Dollar Baby actress shared a photo of herself holding the two babies in her arms, as she stood in a bathrobe and looked out at a beautiful sunset. “It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it,” she captioned the photo. “Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven.”

Swank married Philip Schneider in 2018 and announced that she was pregnant with twins in October of 2022. At the time, the Boys Don’t Cry actress also shared that she was due on her late father’s birthday.