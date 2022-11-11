Hilary Duff Speaks Out Against The Publisher Of Aaron Carter’s Unfinished Memoir

Hilary Duff is not happy with Ballast Books, the publisher of Aaron Carter’s posthumous memoir that’s expected to hit shelves next week. The Lizzie McGuire star spoke to The Daily Mail Thursday (November 10th), after The New York Post published an excerpt from the book that claims she and Carter “lost [their] virginity to each other” on “maybe her 13th” birthday.

“It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work,” Duff told the outlet.

“To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting,” she added. “In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab.”