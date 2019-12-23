Hilary Duff Rips the Paparazzi for Essentially Stalking Her, Marries Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff is done with the paparazzi who are following her and her kids around. The 32-year-old opened up on Instagram Stories, saying the photogs wouldn’t give her or her two kids, Banks and Luca, a break.

The Lizzie McGuire star vented: “Here I am just trying to get around with both my kids, and I have paparazzi following me everywhere I go. Two grown men. Three of them, actually, one of them is running away across the street. Just following me and my kids to every location I go to.”

The continued: “In a world where women are getting all these rights, this doesn’t seem right to me. At all. All day long.”

Duff then pivoted to her sad-looking 7-year-old son Luca: “How much do you like that the paparazzi follows you? Makes you sad, huh? You hate it.”

Duff is currently working on a reboot of the classic Lizzie McGuire.

Duff, meanwhile, married longtime partner Matthew Koma in an intimate ceremony at their L.A. home. Duff announced their engagement in May. The pair share Banks, 1. Duff was previously married to Mike Comrie, with whom she shares Luca, 7.