Hilary Duff Puts ‘Creepy’ Photographer On Blast

Hilary Duff hit up Instagram after a photographer approached her and her children, and started taking pictures of them without her permission. Her kids were playing football with several other kids.

The 32-year-old recorded her exchange with him on Instagram: “Paparazzi shooting KIDS Go ‘practice’ your photography on ADULTS! Creep! Laws need to change! This is stalking minors! Disgusting!”

The cellphone footage shows Duff approaching the photographer and asking him if he knew anyone playing. When he admitted that he didn’t, she asked him to stop snapping shots, and he replied: “It’s legal.”

Duff continued: “I’m asking you human-to-human, as a mother, if you don’t know anyone here, would you please stop taking pictures of our children playing football.”

He continued, saying he was “practicing his photography” and that Duff’s anger was “unwarranted.”

He then told Duff she was herself making the situation “creepy,” then put his hand over her cellphone camera lens.

Duff’s friends, including Busy Phillipps, had her back. In a comment, she wrote: “This isn’t about his job or his ‘rights.’ This is about his OWN perceived POWER over others. I imagine it’s the only time this pathetic person feels any power in his life. I know it’s illegal for an adult not with a child to be inside a playground- how is taking pictures of children without parental consent legal?!??”