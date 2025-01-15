Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Take In Mandy Moore’s Family Amid L.A. Wildfires

Mandy Moore and her family, who lost their home in the L.A. fires, found support from fellow actor Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma. They not only provided housing for Moore’s family, but also initiated a successful GoFundMe campaign that has raised nearly $205,000 for Moore’s brother-in-law, Griffin Goldsmith’s family, who also lost their home in the fires. “All of this so overwhelming,” Goldsmith wrote on the Instagram page for his popular indie rock band, Dawes, which he shares with his brother (and Moore’s husband) Taylor Goldsmith. “But what is as equally overwhelming is the amount of love and generosity we are on the receiving end of.” (People)