Hilary Duff is here for her daughter’s new jewelry, and she doesn’t care what anyone else thinks. The Younger actress shared a shot of her 7-month-old daughter Mae James getting her ears pierced.

“Yes! I pierced her ears today,” Duff writes. “Can’t wait for the internet to call me a child abuser….again ✌🏻lesss go.”

Duff shares Banks, 3, with Matthew Koma, and Luca Cruz, 9, with her ex Mike Comrie.