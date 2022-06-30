Hilarie Burton Shares That An Abortion Helped Her Conceive Her Daughter

Many people have taken to social media over the last week to share their abortion stories, including One Tree Hill actress Hilarie Burton. On Tuesday (June 28th), Burton posted a photo of her daughter and explained that having an abortion made it possible for her to carry her to term.

“This is my child. My beloved. My daughter. It is no secret I struggled with infertility. Losing multiple pregnancies before her was traumatic. But female bodies are all different and unpredictable. Having an abortion after my fetus died allowed for my uterus to heal in a way that made it healthy enough to carry future pregnancies,” she wrote.

Burton continued, “You know what would have made that painful day even worse? If abortion had been illegal, and law enforcement inspected my body to make sure I hadn’t caused my own miscarriage.”

The White Collar actress addressed those who had written her about their miscarriages. “Think about every loss and then compound it by knowing that the Supreme Court just said it’s okay for states to look at you as a murder suspect in that situation. Your miscarriage will make you a murder suspect. I can’t say this clearly enough or shout it loud enough. I only have my daughter because of my abortion,” she said.