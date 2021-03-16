Hilaria Baldwin Talks Breastfeeding Two Infants as Speculation on Surrogacy Continues

Hilaria Baldwin welcomed her fifth child Eduardo “Edu” in September, and then surprised many when she welcomed her sixth baby a few weeks ago. Because math. Speculation became so unbearable for her husband Alec Baldwin that he quit Twitter after arguing with followers.

Many wondered if she opted for surrogacy while still pregnant with Edu, and the pair have had it, an insider tells People: “It's no one's business about a woman's right to choose how and when she expands her family.”

Hilaria, 37, and Alec, 62, share sons Edu, Romeo Alejandro David, 2½, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5½, daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7, and now newborn María Lucía Victoria. (Alec is also dad to 25-year-old daughter Ireland.)

Hilaria appears to be worn out keeping up with the hungry new duo. She shared a selfie on IG story, writing: “This cow is tired and thirsty.”

She continued: “Let me tell you something you might already know. Feeding two babies is no joke. I'm devouring any liquid I can get my hands on.”