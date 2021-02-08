Hilaria Baldwin Returns to IG, Apologizes

Hilaria Baldwin is owning her role in her Spanish heritage debacle. In her first Instagram post since December 27th, she apologized for not being “more clear” about her background.

She captioned a shot of herself, husband Alec Baldwin and their kids: “I've spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow. My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both. The way I've spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained — I should have been more clear and I'm sorry.”

She continued: “I'm proud of the way I was raised, and we're raising our children to share the same love and respect for both. Being vulnerable and pushing ourselves to learn and grow is what we've built our community on, and I hope to get back to the supportive and kind environment we've built together.”

The 37-year-old was trashed on social media after claims that she lied about having Spanish roots, and faking a Spanish accent, when viral. She was born in the U.S., and raised here, and was actually named “Hillary” before she changed her name.

This new stance is a bit of a departure. She told the New York Times that those were accusing her were in fact “confused in some ways by people misrepresenting me.” Baldwin went on to claim that she never read the multiple stories identifying her as Spanish and was disappointed that her bio on Creative Artists Agency identified her as being born in Mallorca, Spain.