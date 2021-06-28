Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About Post-Pregnancy Body, Self-Abuse

Hilaria Baldwin is hoping to help women embrace their bodies, and she’s sharing her own ups and downs with body image. The 37-year-old uploaded a video of herself dancing with her 3-month-old daughter Maria Lucia Victoria.

“After 5 babies out of my body, 3 chemical pregnancies, 1 miscarriage at 9 weeks, one at 4 months and a round of ivf, resulting in Marilu — my body has gone on quite a journey for the family we have,” she wrote.

“I have done my fair share of self abuse…but, through much work on my mental health, I’ve learned to be grateful for her and support her. When we grow to love our changing forms—loose skin and all—that we honor our full life’s journey.”

She added, “Don’t torture your body into shape-you and she deserve so much more…You are worthy, you are capable…your body is capable, your body is worthy..just let her know.”

Baldwin is returning to public life again after admitting last year to being a white girl from Boston born Hillary Lynn Hayward-Thomas.