Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Secretly Welcome Baby

Surprise! Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have welcomed their sixth child, and Alec’s seventh. “7,” the fitness guru, 37, captioned a Monday, March 1, social media upload. The “Mom Brain” podcast cohost held a newborn in her lap in the sweet shot while Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo, 5 months, crowded around her. Alec shares Ireland Baldwin, 25, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Observers say the baby appears to have been welcomed via surrogate, as Eduardo’s birth was so recent. In April of 2020, she told Us of having another child: “At this point, who knows? I don’t know. I’ve learned that I thought I was gonna have one kid and now, all of the sudden, I have a gigantic brood, so who knows?”

In November though, she told People: “I've said in the past that I was done when I wasn't done. I think, right now, I'm so tired. And I feel, just with COVID — it's just insanity."

All of this comes after Hilaria went under-the-radar following backlash over her fudging of her Spanish background.