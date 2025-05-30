Heritage Sets James Bond Memorabilia Auction For June 13th

Heritage Auctions announced an upcoming sale of James Bond memorabilia spanning the character’s literary and cinematic history. The June 13 auction will feature signed merchandise, posters, and rare props from every Bond era and actor, including Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. The collection also includes author Ian Fleming-related items such as his PAN Award, a 1958 copy of Diamonds Are Forever, and a signed first edition of On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. Other highlights include an Aston Martin promotional poster from Thunderball, a rocket prop from The Living Daylights, a cast-signed poster from Moonraker, and a clapperboard used in the production of Die Another Day. (UPI)