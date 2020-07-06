Here’s How Celebs Celebrated the Fourth

The Fourth of July was a bit different this year, with many people opting to celebrate at home with close family and friends. Hollywood was no different, and celebs took to social media to share their scoops. Cindy Crawford reminded fans what freedom means, Goldie Hawn and Julia Roberts penned romantic tributes to their partners, Reese Witherspoon encouraged people to vote and more.

Crawford wrote: “We’re experiencing good and necessary change right now in this country… and while July 4th represents freedom, it didn’t always represent freedom for ALL. Today is a great reminder that we still have a lot of work to do.”

Jessica Biel tried to keep things in perspective: “This time last year we were practicing our apocalypse skills… unaware that the world would actually be a VERY different place soon. Let’s take today to spend with family SAFELY (for real, wear a mask pls) and remember that while July 4th represents freedom, we still have a lot of work to do in this country for real progress.”

Ryan Seacrest kept it simple, writing: “Happy Fourth!” as he celebrated in red, white and blue on a deck.

Witherspoon reminded people to get out the vote: “Celebrate your Independence by making sure you are registered to vote! It’s up to every U.S. citizen to be part of creating the change you want to see in our country. Let’s get involved in our communities, our schools, our local governments. Your participation MATTERS.”

Hawn wrote of her love Kurt Russell: “Nature enlivens the heart. Kurt and I took to the road. Look what we found: nature’s perfection! We are all as perfect as we desire. Wishing you all a Happy 4th of July.”

Roberts celebrating 18 years with Danny Moder, hashtagging it “#heckyes.”