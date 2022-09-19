Henry Silva, Woody Allen, Kate Winslet + More!

HENRY SILVA DIES AT 95: Deadline reports that Henry Silva died last week due to natural causes at the Motion Picture and Television Fund Hospital in Woodland Hills, California. He was 95 years old. Silva had over 130 film and television roles, including Johnny Cool, The Manchurian Candidate, and Oceans 11.

WOODY ALLEN ANNOUNCES HIS RETIREMENT: Variety reports that, while Woody Allen was in Europe working on his 50th film, he announced that he is retiring from making movies. His final film is set in Paris and will be shot in French. The publication reports that Allen has been shooting more in Europe since facing backlash in the U.S. for the abuse accusations against him.

KATE WINSLET HOSPITALIZED WHILE FILMING IN CROATIA: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kate Winslet was hospitalized in Croatia, following an accident on the set of her upcoming historical drama film Lee. Winslet’s representatives told the outlet, “Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production. She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week.”

SACHEEN LITTLEFEATHER ACCEPTS ACADEMY’S APOLOGY: On Saturday (September 17th), the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles hosted “An Evening with Sacheen Littlefeather,” where Sacheen Littlefeather formally accepted the Academy’s apology for the hostility she endured at the Oscars in 1973. “I am here accepting this apology. Not only for me alone, but as acknowledgment, knowing that it was not only for me but for all of our nations that also need to hear and deserve this apology tonight,” she said.

FIRE BREAKS OUT AT HOLLYWOOD BOWL DURING ‘SOUND OF MUSIC’ SING-ALONG: Variety reports that several palm trees caught fire at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday (September 17th), as audience members were leaving a Sound of Music sing-along. The Los Angeles Fire Department posted on its Twitter account, “That somewhat stubborn fire near the @HollywoodBowl, our 1,423rd emergency of the day, thankfully involves only vegetation.”