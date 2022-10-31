Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth, Hocus Pocus 2 + More!

LIAM HEMSWORTH TO REPLACE HENRY CAVILL ON ‘THE WITCHER:’ Henry Cavill announced on Saturday (October 29th) that he will be leaving The Witcher after playing the lead on the show for three seasons. He also shared that Liam Hemsworth is set to take his spot. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill wrote. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

‘HOCUS POCUS 2′ BECOMES THE MOST-WATCHED MOVIE ON DISNEY+: According to Entertainment Weekly, Hocus Pocus 2 has become Disney+’s most-watched movie ever. The much-anticipated sequel is “the biggest opening for a streaming movie ever recorded” by Nielsen. Audiences reportedly watched 2.73 billion minutes of the film, beating out Encanto at 2.2 billion.

MANY IN HOLLYWOOD LEAVE TWITTER NOW THAT ELON MUSK IS THE OFFICIAL OWNER: According to The Hollywood Reporter, a number of big names in Hollywood are abandoning Twitter, now that Elon Musk runs it. Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes tweeted, “Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye,” while This Is Us executive producer Ken Olin shared that he’s “out of here.” Billions showrunner Brian Koppelman tweeted, “Y’all’s, for real, come find me over on instagram and the tok. Gonna really try to take a breather from here for a minute or a month come deal close time.” The Wedding Ringer actor Josh Gad shared that he isn’t sure if he’ll stay or not. “Large exodus happening on this platform. Not sure if I stay or not. Leaning toward staying, but if today is a sign of things to come, not sure what the point is. Freedom of speech is great. Hate speech intended to incite harm, (with no consequences) ain’t what I signed up for,” he wrote.

‘WANDAVISION’ SPINOFF STARRING PAUL BETTANY IS IN THE WORKS AT MARVEL STUDIOS: Deadline reports that a second WandaVision spinoff is in development at Marvel Studios, titled Vision Quest. The series is expected to follow Paul Bettany’s Vision character as he tries to “regain his memory and humanity.”