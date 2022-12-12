Helen Slayton-Hughes, Aubrey Plaza, Gary Friedkin + More!

HELEN SLAYTON-HUGHES DIES AT 92: Deadline reports that Parks and Recreation actress Helen Slayton-Hughes passed away last week at the age of 92. Hughes played court stenographer Ethel Beavers on the show, and Aubrey Plaza took to social media Friday (December 9th) to honor her. “It was always Ethel Beavers. Always. Rest in Peace Helen. You were so loved and admired and I wanna be you when I grow up,” she wrote. Slayton-Hughes also appeared on shows such as Nash Bridges, The Drew Carey Show, The West Wing, NYPD Blue, Arrested Development, and Fresh Off the Boat.

GARY FRIEDKIN DIES AT 70: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Happy Days and Star Wars actor Gary Friedkin passed away on Friday (December 9th) at the age of 70. He died due to COVID-19 complications at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio. Friedkin made his acting debut in Under the Rainbow and appeared in films such as Young Doctors in Love and Mother’s Day. “While Gary may have been short of stature, he was a giant amongst his family and friends,” his family said.

TODD PHILLIPS SHARES FIRST LOOK AT JOAQUIN PHOENIX IN ‘JOKER’ SEQUEL: On Saturday (December 10th), Joker director Todd Phillips shared a first-look photo of Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie a Deux to Instagram. The photo shows a shirtless Phoenix getting his face shaved at Arkham Asylum. “Day 1. Our boy. #joker,” Phillips captioned the post.

JACKIE CHAN REVEALS ‘RUSH HOUR 4’ IS IN THE WORKS: According to Variety, Jackie Chan announced at the Red Sea International Film Festival that he’s in talks for a Rush Hour 4 movie. Admitting that he thought the first movie would be a flop, Chan said, “I got a phone call. Brett Ratner and Chris Tucker call me from New York. They’re crazy. We were $70 million in the first weekend. For me, I don’t know how to count.” He added, “We’re talking about ‘Rush Hour 4’ right now.”